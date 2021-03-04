Pattaya preps for rainy season

Rainy season is still a couple months away, but Pattaya officials are preparing now for summer storms.

Orders went out March 3 to arrange teams to ready pumps and open flood gates to drain water quickly and arrange staff to collect garbage at pump stations to avert blockages.







Checks also were ordered for equipment and electrical systems, canals dredged and storm-drainage routes cleaned to prevent flooding.

In case of emergency, call Pattaya Contact Center 1337 or 038 427 960. Type “prpattaya” in Facebook Fanpage, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, [email protected] (Type @prpattaya) for up-to-date information.





















