South Pattaya noodle shop goes 24/7 to feed bar workers

A long-running South Pattaya noodle shop has gone around-the-clock again as bar workers return to work.

Somporn Noodle and Boiled Rice was opened by Somporn Nonchote 20 years ago at the corner of Soi Khopai and Soi 4. A second location is now open on Soi Khopai next to Aksorn Pattaya School.

In good times, the restaurant would do about 10,000 baht a day in revenue, Somporn said, but the Covid-19 pandemic crushed business, as most of the customers were night-time workers at bars and entertainment venues. But now that Pattaya bars can stay open until midnight, many of those customers have returned.







As a result, the Aksorn School location stays open 24 hours a day to serve those coming home late.

Somporn believes recovery is not that far off and that business will bounce back.

















