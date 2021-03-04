South Pattaya noodle shop goes 24/7 to feed bar workers

Most of his customers are night-time workers at bars and entertainment venues. (Photo by Bob James)

A long-running South Pattaya noodle shop has gone around-the-clock again as bar workers return to work.

Somporn Noodle and Boiled Rice was opened by Somporn Nonchote 20 years ago at the corner of Soi Khopai and Soi 4. A second location is now open on Soi Khopai next to Aksorn Pattaya School.

In good times, the restaurant would do about 10,000 baht a day in revenue, Somporn said, but the Covid-19 pandemic crushed business, as most of the customers were night-time workers at bars and entertainment venues. But now that Pattaya bars can stay open until midnight, many of those customers have returned.


Now that Pattaya bars can stay open until midnight, many of Somporn’s customers have returned. (Photo by Bob James)

As a result, the Aksorn School location stays open 24 hours a day to serve those coming home late.

Somporn believes recovery is not that far off and that business will bounce back.


Somporn Nonchote stares out of his Somporn Noodle and Boiled Rice stand, dreaming of better days.





