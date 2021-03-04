Thailand Eastern Economic Corridor investment projects pushed forward again

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has expected investment to triple to 300 billion baht this year as investment projects previously held by the coronavirus outbreak get pushed forward again.

EEC Secretary -General Kanit Sangsubhan said actual investment in the EEC could be up from 96 billion baht in 2020, or 46% of total project applications as investors did not invest last year, and they would have to do it this year.

He said there will be a bunch of projects held up from previous years. (NNT)











