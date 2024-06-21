Pattaya prepares to host International Lions Clubs events

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is gearing up to host members of the International Lions Clubs for the upcoming 61st Orient and Southeast Asia Lions (OSEAL) Forum, scheduled from November 14-17, 2024, at the PEACH (Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall), Royal Cliff Beach Resort.

This prestigious event will gather 8,000 participants from Lions Clubs across 14 countries in East and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the 59th Annual Convention of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 310 Thailand, will convene from March 7-9, 2025, at Baan Sukhawadee, North Pattaya, expecting over 5,000 attendees and their companions.







These meetings aim to foster goodwill, build friendships, and exchange cultural traditions among the regions. With Thailand hosting the 2024 gatherings, the events are poised to significantly boost Pattaya’s tourism economy. Lions Clubs representatives invited Mayor Ngampichet to deliver a welcome speech and requested support for event preparations. The aim is to ensure a warm reception for global and national participants, presenting Thailand’s rich culture positively to the world.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet recently met with key figures including Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wira Ladnongkhun, Chairman of the OSEAL Forum, Lion Banjong Bantoonprayuk, Chairman of the Annual Convention and other Lions Club members at Pattaya City Hall, where he affirmed Pattaya’s dedication to ensuring the events’ success, emphasizing the potential economic and cultural benefits for the city.





































