Manchester United fan celebrates FA Cup victory with grilled pork giveaway

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wanchalerm Fangdanklang, renowned Muay Thai fighter known by his nickname PTT Apichart Farm, celebrated Manchester United’s FA Cup victory in a unique and generous fashion. He distributed 1,000 skewers of grilled pork and 200 packs of sticky rice to mark the team’s 2-1 triumph over Manchester City. The event took place recently at his shop, “Grilled Pork by Nak Muay,” located in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya.

Wanchalerm had previously taken to Facebook, promising his followers he would give away the skewers if Manchester United won the FA Cup. True to his word, he began the giveaway at 6 a.m. the morning after the victory.







The event drew a lively crowd of Manchester United fans and curious customers, who began gathering early in the morning. Many fans proudly donned their team’s jerseys as they lined up to receive the free grilled pork. The enthusiastic response prompted Wanchalerm to increase the giveaway from the initial 1,000 skewers to 1,200. Each set included five skewers and a pack of sticky rice, handed out to football fans, FC members, and regular customers.

Wanchalerm expressed his joy at the positive feedback and large turnout, noting that the event was not only a celebration of Manchester United’s victory but also a way to give back to the community. His generosity was met with appreciation from fans and customers alike, making the event a memorable success for all involved.





































