Pattaya prepares for the ‘6th Classic Car Show’ to boost tourism, February 8-9, 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Krisana Boonsawad, on November 28, chaired a meeting at Meeting Room 135, Pattaya City Hall, to discuss the upcoming “6th Classic car Show Pattaya”. The event, organized by Classic Car Friends Pattaya, aims to promote tourism and preserve classic cars in Thailand. Key attendees included Mr. Jo Klemm, President of Classic Car Friends Pattaya, Mrs. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Max Kimberly-Thompson and members of the organizing team. Representatives from Pattaya’s tourism development department and other officials also participated.







Classic Car Friends Pattaya, a club dedicated to classic car enthusiasts, was established to preserve vintage vehicles in Thailand while supporting charitable causes. The event will be held from February 8-9, 2025, at Phratamnak Soi 4 and Soi 5, featuring rare classic cars from various countries. Highlights include a parade of over 100 rare vintage cars passing through key landmarks in Pattaya, aiming to enhance the city’s appeal as an international tourism destination and stimulate its economy.

Proceeds from the event, after deducting expenses, will be donated to local charities to assist underprivileged communities.





During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Krisana expressed the city’s support, emphasizing the event’s potential to invigorate tourism and boost Pattaya’s economy. He affirmed the city’s readiness to co-host the event and assist with publicizing it through various communication channels, including the use of Pattaya’s official logo, media coordination, and overall promotion.

The organizing club was tasked with preparing detailed plans for the event, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for January 2025 to finalize arrangements and coordinate with relevant agencies.













































