Pattaya faces heavy traffic ahead of Fireworks Festival; watch your knees while on motorcycle-taxis

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic congestion has already begun in Pattaya ahead of the highly anticipated Pattaya Fireworks Festival, set to kick off on November 29. Roads are packed with a mix of private cars, buses, Bolt rides, motorcycle taxis, and songthaews (baht-bus), as visitors and locals prepare for the major event.







For those planning to attend, motorcycle taxis are likely the most efficient option to navigate through the heavy traffic. As a reminder while riding on the back of the motorcycles, keep your knees close to yourselves at all times as they can accidentally knock on the rear-end of the cars in the traffics. And that can be painful. Walking is also an alternative, though caution is advised to avoid strain or injuries during extended travel or frequent vehicle stops.

As the city prepares for one of its biggest attractions, residents and travelers alike are encouraged to plan their routes carefully, avoid unnecessary trips into the city center, and exercise patience amidst the inevitable delays. While the excitement builds for festival on Friday and Saturday, the traffic situation serves as a reminder of Pattaya’s increasing popularity and the challenges that come with it.





















































