Expat population in Bangkok and Pattaya – A growing hub for retirees, professionals, and digital nomads

PATTAYA, Thailand – The exact number of expats currently living in Bangkok and Pattaya isn’t explicitly detailed in official sources like the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). However, the MFA does indicate that Bangkok is home to the largest population of expatriates in Thailand due to its role as the nation’s capital and a hub for international businesses, diplomatic missions, and educational institutions. In Pattaya, expats are largely retirees, business owners, and individuals working in hospitality or tourism sectors.







Recent reports and visa data show that non-immigrant visa holders, including retirees and business professionals, significantly contribute to the expat population in these cities. Bangkok hosts a large number of working expatriates, while Pattaya sees a concentration of retirees, particularly from Western countries.

As of 2024, Thailand remains a popular destination for expatriates, with an estimated 3-4 million foreign residents across the country. Bangkok and Pattaya stand out as key hubs for expatriates, each hosting diverse communities with distinct characteristics.

Bangkok is home to the largest expat population in Thailand, estimated at 250,000 to 300,000 individuals. The capital serves as a major business, cultural, and educational center, attracting professionals in finance, IT, education, and multinational corporations. Its modern infrastructure, international schools, and vibrant lifestyle options make it a top choice for expatriates. Popular districts among expats include Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn.

Pattaya, known for its beachside lifestyle, is home to around 50,000 to 60,000 expatriates, a significant proportion of whom are retirees. The city’s lower cost of living, mixed with modern amenities and a thriving tourism sector, appeals to retirees, business owners, hospitality workers, and digital nomads. The community in Pattaya is growing, especially as the city develops more family-friendly and investment opportunities.





Expats in both cities come for various reasons, including retirement, business opportunities, education, and the digital nomad lifestyle. Trends show a rise in younger expats, particularly in digital fields, along with a growing number of Russian expatriates in Pattaya and Phuket. The introduction of long-term visa programs, such as the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, has also contributed to this growth.

These cities continue to be popular among expatriates due to their infrastructure, dynamic lifestyle offerings, and diverse expat communities.







Trends and Recent Changes:

Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa Program: Launched in 2022, this visa aims to attract wealthy retirees, global citizens, and highly skilled professionals, with a target of 1 million participants within five years.

Digital Nomads: There’s a growing community of digital nomads, drawn to Thailand’s affordable lifestyle and co-working infrastructure, particularly in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Shifts in Nationalities: While the majority of expats are from the UK, US, China, Japan, and South Korea, there has been an increase in Indian and Middle Eastern expats in recent years. Nevertheless, a growing Russian expat community is noted in Phuket and Pattaya, driven by the geopolitical situation in Europe.









































