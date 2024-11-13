Pattaya prepares for safe Loy Krathong Festival with over 250 security personnel

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival, which is expected to attract a large number of tourists to Pattaya’s beaches, local authorities are ramping up security measures to ensure the safety of both visitors and residents.









On November 12, at the Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn led a meeting to discuss safety and security measures for the festival. The meeting included the Pattaya City administration, officials from relevant departments, and external agencies. Pol. Maj. Col. Jeerawat Sukonthasap, Director of the Administrative Division of Pattaya City, presented the security plans, which cover a wide range of activities, including monitoring firework displays, controlling the use of sky lanterns, and inspecting piers, docks, and beach areas to ensure they are secure and safe.

The city will deploy over 250 officers to patrol key areas, including Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, where large crowds are expected to gather for the Loy Krathong celebrations. In addition to beach safety, special attention will be given to preventing illegal firework activities and ensuring the proper safety procedures are followed for boat transportation, including life jackets and proper passenger loading protocols.









Deputy Mayor Wutthisak emphasized the importance of coordination between all agencies to prevent any untoward incidents. He stressed that the main focus of the operation is public safety, aligning with the “Better Pattaya” policy, which aims to enhance the city’s reputation and ensure sustainable tourism.





































