Pattaya’s 95 million baht wind turbine project left in ruins, city plans to create new landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 95 million baht project aimed at producing electricity from wind and solar energy has been left in disrepair, with the once-promising wind turbines no longer operational. Originally designed to address energy shortages and enhance tourism, the project has turned into a cautionary tale of poor maintenance and unfulfilled potential.









In 2006, the Pattaya Municipality, in collaboration with the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, launched the project to install wind turbines and solar panels on Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya. The goal was to generate 200 kilowatts of electricity to power the island’s wastewater treatment systems and streetlights. The project also included the construction of two buildings: a control center for the energy system and a ray fish-shaped building for tourism exhibitions.

However, despite the ambitious plans, the project faced significant challenges. The 45 wind turbines, which were supposed to generate clean energy, have not functioned for years. Experts say that the system required high maintenance costs, and without the necessary upkeep, the turbines became inoperable. By 2015, the entire setup had been abandoned, with the turbines and infrastructure left to decay.





The Pattaya City Government, recognizing the failure of the energy project, has now decided to repurpose the site into a new tourist attraction. The area, which offers breathtaking views of the sea and Koh Larn, is popular among tourists for photo opportunities. The city plans to redesign the landscape and preserve the wind turbines as a visual landmark, without attempting to use them for energy production.

Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, explained that the original project suffered from a lack of proper maintenance, leading to its failure. He emphasized that the city intends to turn the site into a “check-in” point for tourists, capitalizing on its natural beauty while ensuring the turbines are restored for aesthetic purposes.

The design for the new attraction is nearly complete, and the project will soon be presented to the Pattaya City Council for approval. If approved, the redevelopment will transform the once-failed energy project into a major new landmark for both locals and tourists visiting Pattaya and Koh Larn.





































