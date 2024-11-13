Pattaya police arrest woman after brutal attack on ex-boyfriend over private video leak  

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from the Nongprue Police Station arrested 28-year-old Supatra, also known as “Manao Roy Joob,” in connection with an attempted murder charge after a violent attack on her ex-boyfriend on November 11. The arrest took place in the Chark Nok area of Banglamung, East Pattaya, following a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.









Supatra had been in a relationship with her ex, but after discovering he was already married, she tried to end things. Despite her wishes, the ex-boyfriend persisted, even sending an explicit video of them together to her daughter, causing significant emotional distress. When Supatra confronted him, he threatened her and refused to delete the video.

In a fit of rage, Supatra attacked her ex-boyfriend with a metal wrench, knocking him unconscious. Her new boyfriend then joined in and kicked the victim, leaving him severely injured. After the assault, the two fled the scene, but police later apprehended the new boyfriend, who remains in custody.









Supatra remained on the run until authorities tracked her down, learning that she was staying with her latest partner in the Huay Yai area. She was arrested and confessed to the charges, and is now in custody while police continue their investigation.





































