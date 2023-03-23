Pattaya pothole patrol patches perilous pits pockmarking public pathways

It was another day of pothole patrols for Pattaya councilman. Dilok Thongnak first visited Soi Arunothai 3 March 20 where residents had complained about subsided manhole covers causing accidents.

Dilok watched as road crews poured new asphalt around Sirivilla Village. He then moved on to Soi Khao Talo 2 to check a newly finished road and found it not to his liking.

Somkiat Dejpaiboon, president of the Khao Talo Community, said a contractor had just laid new tap-water pipes and then resurfaced the road. But Dilok found the work shoddy and ordered fixes.



























