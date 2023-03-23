Chevron suspends production at oil field in Gulf of Thailand

U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp has said in a statement that production at the Benchamas oil field in the Gulf of Thailand remains offline after being suspended following an accident last week.

The accident, which occurred on an oil storage vessel, caused seawater to leak into the ship’s hull, killing one crew member.







A Chevron spokesperson said in a separate statement that the body of the crew member has since been recovered, adding that preparations were being made to return the body to the victim’s family.

Chevron noted in the statement that there has been no impact on the environment from the incident.

According to Thai government data, the Benchamas field produces about 13,000 barrels of oil per day and approximately 45 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. (NNT)



























