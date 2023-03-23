Thai Prime Minister wishes Muslims a blessed Ramadan this year

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has delivered a message marking the beginning of Ramadan 1444 Hijri.

In a video message shared on Facebook and televised on Thai national television, Gen Prayuth extended his love, thoughts, and well wishes to all Thai Muslims and Muslims worldwide, as they observe the holy month of Ramadan. The Premier congratulated all those who will participate in the religious observance and urged them to follow their beliefs wholeheartedly and attain success in all their endeavors.







Gen Prayuth also highlighted the importance of the month of Ramadan as a time for cleansing the body and mind, and for reflecting on the teachings of the Holy Quran. He called on all Thai Muslims to remain steadfast in their pursuit of goodness and to support and care for their families, communities, and country.







The Prime Minister concluded his message by asking for respect for the teachings of Islam and for all Muslims in Thailand, as well as wishing for everyone’s safety, happiness, and prosperity. He emphasized the importance of being a positive force in society and contributing to the progress and stability of the country. (NNT)



























