Pattaya Police warn harsh punishments for drunk driving during New Year celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the New Year celebrations approach, Pattaya Police are ramping up efforts to combat drunk driving in the area, announcing stricter enforcement and harsher punishments for offenders. The heightened focus is part of a broader initiative to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists during one of the busiest times of the year in Pattaya.

In line with the government’s push to curb road accidents, particularly during the festive season, Pattaya Police will implement a series of targeted checkpoints throughout the city. These checkpoints will be active on major roads and key entertainment areas, where drunk driving incidents are most likely to occur. Police officers will be equipped with breathalyzers and will perform random checks on drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.



Authorities have emphasized that the penalties for those caught driving while intoxicated will be severe. Offenders face fines, license suspensions, and even jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. For repeat offenders, the consequences could include longer license suspensions or increased fines. In some cases, offenders may also be required to attend rehabilitation programs or face community service obligations.

Pattaya Police have urged the public to act responsibly and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the holiday period. In addition to the strict enforcement of traffic laws, the police are also promoting the use of alternative transportation, such as taxis, ride-hailing services, and designated drivers, to reduce the risk of accidents.

This initiative is a part of Pattaya’s broader commitment to ensure public safety and reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities, particularly during high-traffic events like New Year’s Eve celebrations. The authorities are urging locals and tourists alike to cooperate and make safety a priority while enjoying the festivities.







Pattaya Police are also working closely with local businesses, including bars and nightclubs, to promote awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and encourage patrons to plan ahead for a safe journey home.

As the New Year festivities in Pattaya continue to attract large crowds, authorities remain vigilant, with a clear message: anyone caught driving under the influence will face serious consequences, sending a strong deterrent message to those considering drinking and driving.

































