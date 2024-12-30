New Year crowds at Pattaya beaches put tourists’ safety at risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya prepares for its vibrant New Year celebrations, the influx of tourists to its famous beaches is creating safety concerns. The bustling crowds, especially around Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, can pose significant risks to both tourists and local authorities trying to maintain order.



One of the primary dangers is overcrowding. With thousands of visitors flocking to the beaches for festivities, the large number of people often leads to accidents, including slip-and-fall incidents, especially in wet or uneven areas and swimming or snorkeling out of safety zones. The sheer volume of people also makes it difficult for lifeguards to effectively monitor water activities. This increases the likelihood of drowning, particularly among tourists who may not be familiar with the local waters or may overestimate their swimming abilities after consuming alcohol.

In addition to water-related accidents, the heavy foot traffic along the roads leading to and from the beaches also presents dangers. Pedestrians and vehicles often share narrow paths, leading to potential accidents and injuries. The congestion can be exacerbated by the late-night celebrations, making it difficult for emergency responders to quickly reach those in need of assistance.







Pattaya’s law enforcement and emergency services are working hard to manage the situation, with extra patrols and safety measures in place. However, the volume of people and the festive atmosphere can sometimes hinder their efforts to ensure the safety of all.

Tourists are urged to exercise caution during the holiday period—whether by being mindful of their surroundings on crowded beaches or using designated pedestrian paths along busy roads—to ensure that they can enjoy their New Year experience without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.

































