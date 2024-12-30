Wife stabs husband in face after New Year’s drinking argument in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of an assault with injuries at a construction worker’s camp on Mab Yai Lia 22 Road (Nern Plub Wan), East Pattaya, on December 28. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to find Saichon, a construction worker, severely injured with a deep cut to his face, leaving his nose disfigured and hanging. Blood was pouring from the wound, and rescuers provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital.

The attacker, later identified as Saichon’s wife, had already left the scene by the time authorities arrived. According to coworkers, the incident started when Saichon refused to return home after celebrating the New Year by drinking with friends. His wife confronted him, and a heated argument ensued, during which she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slashed his face.







Witnesses reported that this wasn’t the first time the couple had fought; they often quarreled, and the wife had previously stabbed her husband in a near-fatal incident. Despite these violent encounters, Saichon reportedly endured the abuse because of his love for his wife. However, their regular conflicts, especially when alcohol was involved, had become routine.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and the wife is currently being sought for questioning.

































