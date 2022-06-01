Pattaya litterbugs caught red-handed, fined 2000 baht

Erecting signs warning people not to dump their garbage erratically and even threatening wrongdoers with hefty fines have not deterred the careless people from continuing to do so.

Pattaya and Nongprue municipalities have for years assigned law enforcement officers to patrol the roads and sois in their jurisdictions to prevent and if necessary arrest those people that don’t obey the law.







Following up on complaints made by exasperated residents that unscrupulous people were dumping their smelly garbage by the roadside, officers of the Nongprue municipality patrolled the Soi Tungklom Tanmun 13 area May 29, where they spotted some people dumping loads of garbage off the back of their pickup on to the side of the road.

The officers duly arrested the perpetrators and took them to the municipality police office where they were fined 2000 baht for violating the no littering in public places law.



































