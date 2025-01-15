Pattaya Police take action against two motorbike drivers for extorting taxi driver

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have summoned two motorbike taxi drivers accused of extorting 300 baht from a taxi driver who was called through a ride-hailing app. The incident, which occurred on January 13, has sparked widespread criticism after a video of the event went viral online, labeling the drivers as “local mafia.”

The two motorbike taxi drivers, Somchai, 43 and Thanawiut, 39, were brought in for questioning by Pattaya police. They claimed the situation arose when a taxi arrived at their stand near North Pattaya Bus Terminal, asking if it could enter to pick up a passenger. They initially refused but agreed after the taxi driver allegedly offered 200 baht as a “service fee.”







During the conversation, a female passenger ran to the taxi, questioned their refusal to allow entry, and began filming the encounter. The next day, the drivers were shocked to find themselves accused of mafia-like behavior in the news. They denied the allegations, stating that the money was simply a fee for bringing in customers, not extortion.

Police issued warnings to both drivers, urging them to avoid inappropriate behavior. They were charged with “causing public nuisance” and received an official reprimand. If further violations occur, escalating penalties include suspension of their motorbike taxi licenses and potential dissolution of the taxi stand.

Authorities are also contacting the taxi driver and passenger who filmed the incident for additional information. If any wrongdoing is confirmed, further charges will be filed.

































