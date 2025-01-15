Backlash over Pattaya tourism as teens on motorbikes slap foreign tourists on heads while walking on roadside

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing incident took place near Pratumnak Hill in Pattaya, where a group of teenagers riding motorbikes assaulted a foreign tourist on January 15. The attack occurred in front of a local hotel, located on the road leading up to the hill. Witnesses reported that the teens targeted the tourists, slapping them on the head while riding past, causing concern among other visitors and residents about the safety of the area.







The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the safety of Pattaya as a tourist destination. Some locals pointed out that the road conditions were poor, with obstructions like garbage bins blocking pedestrian paths, forcing people to walk on the streets. This has led to growing frustration among tourists and residents, with calls for stricter law enforcement to prevent such attacks.

This attack follows previous concerns about safety in Pattaya, including reports of robberies targeting foreign visitors before the New Year. Local authorities have yet to confirm whether the suspects have been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. The incident highlights the need for better regulation and security measures in popular tourist areas to ensure the safety of both locals and visitors.

































