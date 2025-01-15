Lao woman attacked by three transgender individuals in Pattaya over ethnic dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Da, a 34-year-old woman from Laos, filed a complaint with local news reporters, recounting how she was violently attacked by three transgender individuals (LGBTQ) in Pattaya. The incident took place on January 14, around 02:59 AM, outside an Indian restaurant on Pattaya Second Road, near Pattaya Beach Soi 9, just 200 meters from the Pattaya City Police Station.

Security camera footage captured the assault, showing Ms. Da running for her life, only to be pursued by one of the attackers, who grabbed her hair and caused her to fall. Two other individuals, who were waiting ahead, joined in and began kicking and stomping on her until she nearly lost consciousness. A group of tourists intervened, helping to stop the attack.







Ms. Da explained that the altercation stemmed from a dispute involving her ethnicity, as she is from Laos. She believed that the transgender individuals were upset with her after she allegedly played a role in one of them being fired from their job due to poor performance. Following the incident, the attackers began sending derogatory messages, referring to her as “a Lao” and threatening to call the police.

The situation escalated further when one of the attackers learned from a phone call that Ms. Da was at a beer bar, and they decided to ambush her at the restaurant. Despite her attempts to flee, she was cornered and attacked. After the incident, Ms. Da filed a formal complaint with the Pattaya City Police Station, seeking legal action against the perpetrators.

It is reported that these individuals have been involved in similar incidents of aggression toward tourists in the past, particularly at the beach.

































