Pattaya police revive tourist-service center on beach after spate of crimes

Pattaya officials cleaned up the neglected police tourist-service center opposite the Royal Garden Plaza on beach road.

City Councilman Nikom Sangkaew, who also heads the Pattaya Police Volunteers Association, joined Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam and other officers in changing burned-out lightbulbs around the service center and sprucing up the police box.







Nikom said the cleanup came after a rash of crimes perpetrated by transgender thieves just a stone’s throw away from the neglected and disused service center on Soi 13/3.

Thongin said officers again will be stationed on the beach to provide immediate response and service to tourists, which has barely been offered since 2019.





































