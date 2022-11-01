Thai PM chairs final meeting for Nov 14-19 APEC preparations

The prime minister has chaired a final meeting at the national-level with agencies responsible for making preparations for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events.

The meeting reviewed the welcoming ceremony for APEC leaders, along with security provisions and the order that relevant meetings will take place.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all relevant agencies for their efforts in facilitating APEC events since the start of Thailand’s host year in 2022. The kingdom’s responsibilities as 2022 APEC host are approaching the final segment and the latest meeting was the committee’s last before the APEC leaders’ week commences.







APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will begin on November 14 and conclude on November 19. This year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting marks the resumption of full physical meetings, as previous meetings were affected by the pandemic. Thailand will hand the APEC chairmanship over to the United States on the final day of the leaders’ meeting.







At the committee meeting, the prime minister issued various orders in response to reports from subcommittees assigned to various aspects. Gen Prayut noted that he welcomed the attendance of leaders and representatives from all 21 APEC at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

APEC events involving the private sector, including the 4th ABAC meeting and the APEC CEO Summit, have been among the highlights of Thailand’s 2022 host year. The prime minister will preside over the top level meeting between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council. Economic promotion that takes balancing growth with environmental conservation into consideration will be among the urgent agendas at this meeting. (NNT)































