Jealous gambler kills ex-girlfriend who refused to pay his debts

A jealous ex-boyfriend admitted to killing a Ban Bung woman who refused to pay his gambling debts.

Nattapol Taotumma, 32, was arrested Oct. 27 outside the Klong Kiew Police Station in the Chonburi district. Police took the factory worker to re-enact the crime on Oct. 28 where he admitted to planning and carrying out the murder.







Sasi-ampai Chailungka, 26, was riding as a passenger on a Honda Click with her friend when she spotted Nattapol following them about 50 meters behind. She had her friend stop the bike and confronted him.

Nattapol, who said he’d drank three beers with friends before driving off to kill his ex, plunged a kitchen knife into her back three times between plunging it into her belly and leaving her to die near a pond in Huay Fa Fai.







Sasi-ampai’s employer, Saman Duanjam, 53, said the victim had complained of problems with Nattapol, saying he was a degenerate gambler and had expected her to pay off his debts. She refused and left him a month ago.

But Nattapol kept pestering her to reconcile, which she refused to do.

Nattapol said he then started believing his ex-girlfriend got a new boyfriend, so, out of jealousy, he killed her.

Nattapol was charged with first-degree murder.

































