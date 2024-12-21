Pattaya Police ready for Christmas and Countdown celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Provincial Police Commander of Chonburi, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat Jindakwansanong, has announced the implementation of comprehensive security measures for the upcoming Christmas and Countdown festivals. He revealed that Chonburi Provincial Police have coordinated efforts with various sectors, including police officers, local authorities, tourist police, and volunteer units, to ensure the safety of both citizens and tourists during the festivities.







This collaborative effort aims to protect lives and property, providing peace of mind for both locals and visitors in the region, particularly in the popular tourist destination of Pattaya. The city sees thousands of both Thai and international tourists participating in the annual Countdown celebrations, with festivities taking place along Pattaya Beach. The event marks the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year.

For this year’s event, local law enforcement has ensured that all necessary preparations are in place, with officers deployed to manage safety and facilitate smooth traffic flow. With full readiness of all involved agencies, the authorities are confident that the public can enjoy the celebrations with trust in the safety measures.

































