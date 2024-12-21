Operation targets foreign labor and human trafficking in Chonburi’s fishing industry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police led a collaborative operation with the Ministry of Labor, Chonburi Marine Police, Department of Fisheries, Harbor Department and over 30 officers to address the problems of foreign labor and human trafficking in the fishing industry on December 20. The operation took place in the waters near Laem Thian Port, Sattahip Naval Base.

The operation involved large patrol boats that were dispatched to inspect seven fishing vessels in the area. A total of 115 foreign workers were found on board, all of whom were properly documented with passports and work permits. No human trafficking violations were detected.

Authorities have also issued a public reminder to fishing vessel employers in Thai waters that they must ensure all foreign workers are legally employed by obtaining proper documentation and permits. Hiring illegal foreign workers will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.







































