Driver survives with serious injuries in pickup truck flips over in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A Chevrolet pickup truck lost control while traveling on Highway 332 heading toward the Je intersection, near the Miranda Village in Sattahip, on the night of December 18. The vehicle veered off the road, collided with two streetlight poles, and flipped over onto its roof, with its wheels pointing skyward.







Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found the truck badly damaged, with the streetlight poles completely destroyed. The driver, Mr. Nantaphon, a 31-year-old man, was found lying next to the wreckage in severe pain. He had sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated right arm, a broken thumb, and a deep head wound. He was immediately attended to by rescue workers, who provided first aid before transporting him to Queen Sirikit Hospital under the Royal Thai Navy Medical Department for further treatment.







According to the driver, while driving along the road, his truck lost control, causing it to fall into the drainage ditch in the middle of the road before hitting the two streetlight poles, which were severed upon impact. The vehicle then overturned, landing on its roof.

Authorities have documented the incident and assessed the damage to the streetlight poles. Legal proceedings will follow for the damage to public property, and further investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

































