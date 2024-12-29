Royal Thai Navy’s Queen Sirikit Hospital welcomes U.S. Special Forces Delegates

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Captain Nonglak Singhakowin, Deputy Director of Queen Sirikit Hospital under the Naval Medical Department, welcomed representatives from the U.S. Army Special Force Readiness Evaluation (SFRE) Team on December 27.

The visit, led by SFC Paul Jedlicka, aimed to evaluate the hospital’s medical readiness and included tours of key facilities such as the ER, ICU, wards, X-ray department, blood bank, and helicopter landing pad.

Representatives from the U.S. Special Forces also shared insights into their operational capabilities, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the two organizations.







































