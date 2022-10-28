Pattaya police plan crackdown during APEC summit in Bangkok

Regional police are stepping up checks on entertainment venues, hotels and even tourists ahead of November’s APEC summit even though none of it will be hosted in Chonburi.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanet Thananantaveesing, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, said venues will be checked vigorously for drugs, weapons and operating hours before and during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings Nov. 18-19.







The Cabinet designated Nov. 16-18 as special public holidays for Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces to ease the movement of government leaders and senior officials during the APEC summit and related meetings, but no allowances were made, or needed for Chonburi.

Nonetheless, Kittanet will follow the typical standard operating procedure police handbook and step up enforcement during the days leading up to and through the summit, placing extra emphasis on hotels and tourists.







He said all tourist arrivals will be scrutinized to ensure visitors are here for fun and not crime.

Hotels, meanwhile, were advised to inform police of any suspicious characters or any circumstances with the potential to smear Thailand’s sparkling reputation for safety and wholesomeness.





































