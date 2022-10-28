PM co-chairs groundbreaking ceremony for 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Bueng Kan

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday arrived at the construction site of the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan – Bolikhamxai) to co-chair groundbreaking ceremony for the Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge with Mr. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.







Participating in the ceremony were Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda, Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin, and Deputy Minister of Transport Atirat Ratanasate.

Upon arrival at the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge construction site in Bueng Kan province, the Prime Minister met with the local people.







The Prime Minister, then, took a boat ride across Mekong River to Lao PDR’s 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge construction site (Bolikhamxai province) to co-chair the groundbreaking ceremony.

The 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, when completed, will greatly benefit the development of border economic zone in both Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxai provinces, and contribute to economic growth, and trade and investment activities between Thailand and Lao PDR.

It will also facilitate transport of goods from Thailand to Southern China, especially “rubber” which is Bueng Kan’s economic crop, and from the Central part of Lao PDR to Laem Chabang Seaport.

The 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge will also help promote people-to-people relations and tourism activities, particularly along the tri-country route “Thailand-Lao PDR-Vietnam”. (TNA)





































