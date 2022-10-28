Famous Thai surgeon recalls kidnapping in Africa

Surgeon Dr Nopparat ‘Mor Song’ Rattanawaraha recalled the moment of his abduction in the middle of his overseas trip arranged by a trusted tour firm.

In this trip the well-known cosmetic surgeon who has the Facebook page, Mor Song Tong Lok (Dr Song tours the world), planned to visit nine countries in South Asia and Africa. The trip started on Sept 12. He was kidnapped and held for 25 days for a ransom of 5.7 million baht. Finally he was helped to return to Thailand safely on Tuesday morning (Oct 25).







Dr Nopparat told a press conference on Thursday that he traveled with a qualified tour firm which he had used for several occasions. He told the firm to prioritize safety and arrange for safe destinations.

On Sept 22, while he was traveling from Burkina Faso to Mali with a chauffeur and his tour guide, armed men stopped his vehicle. He was kidnapped, blindfolded, and taken to a forest. His hands were tied and his mobile phone was seized. On the next day, he escaped but was caught shortly. Then he was handcuffed and his ankles were chained.







Nearly three weeks later he met his kidnappers’ head and negotiated a ransom. He phoned his mother and girlfriend to arrange for the payment and finally he was released on Oct 22.

He said he would not file a complaint against his kidnappers because he did not have any clear information about them. (TNA)



































