Pattaya police investigate incident after Uzbek woman falls from 6th floor of hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue units were dispatched to a hotel near Tukcom South Pattaya at 12:30 PM on December 7, after receiving a report of a foreigner falling from the sixth-floor balcony. The victim, 25-years-old woman from Uzbekistan, was found unconscious on the ground behind the hotel. She suffered a head injury and a severely broken upper right leg.

Rescue workers and paramedics from Banglamung Hospital provided immediate first aid before rushing her to the hospital for emergency care.







According to Banleng, the hotel security guard, he heard a loud noise while on duty and turned to see the woman lying on a rooftop overhang before falling to the ground. Shocked, he immediately informed the hotel receptionist and called authorities.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been staying at the hotel with a friend in a sixth-floor room. Police questioned her friend, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, to determine the circumstances that led to the fall.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover whether the incident was accidental or involved other factors.









































