Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 concludes with a memorable performance by Ronan Keating

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 at Central Pattaya Beach concluded on a high note with an unforgettable performance by Ronan Keating on Saturday night.

The festival, which featured an array of jazz performances, also included sets by Rasmee Isan Soul, Burin Boonvisut, and Gam Wichayanee feat. Pure the Voice, all of whom brought joy and rhythm to the crowd. The event, which was free for all attendees, created a vibrant atmosphere for music lovers.







The festival not only delighted visitors with exceptional music but also offered a diverse and flavorful selection of food that complemented the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Throughout the festival, attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of local and international cuisines, providing a delightful culinary experience right on the beach.

Food stalls lined the festival grounds, offering everything from fresh seafood caught locally to street food favorites like pad thai, som tum (papaya salad), and grilled meats. For those craving something a little more international, there were stalls serving Western delicacies, such as burgers, pizza, and even ice cream, perfect for cooling down on a warm evening.







The festival’s free entry made it accessible to everyone, fostering a lively and inclusive atmosphere where people of all ages gathered to enjoy live music, dance, and the incredible beachfront views. The event not only showcased amazing talent but also brought attention to the importance of keeping the beach clean, with attendees encouraged to dispose of their waste in designated trash bins.

The success of this year’s event marked another milestone for Pattaya’s cultural scene, further cementing the city as a vibrant hub for international music festivals. As the festival closed, the city expressed its gratitude to visitors and performers, inviting everyone to return for the upcoming Pattaya Countdown 2025 celebration from December 29-31. With the energy of this year’s festival, the countdown promises to be just as exciting and full of joy for all!





















































