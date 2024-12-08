Pattaya officials investigate beach chair incident after toddler was scolded for playing in sand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials inspected a Jomtien Beach chair vendor following complaints from a family about inappropriate treatment, Dec 7. The incident involved a young boy, aged two years and three months, who was scolded and asked to stop playing in the sand near rented beach chairs. The family reported feeling dissatisfied and upset after the incident, claiming the boy was frightened by the reprimand.

The inspection was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief of Tourist Police Subdivision 4, Division 2, along with Pattaya city officials and representatives of the Jomtien Beach Chair Association. The group met with Ms. Siriorn Sripert, the owner of chair rental lot 58, where the incident occurred.







Ms. Siriorn explained that the family had rented chairs at lot 59, but the boy began playing in the sand directly in front of her lot. Concerned that sand might be kicked up as foreign tourists walked nearby, she asked the family to adjust their location. She admitted her comments might have come across as harsh and apologized, stating that her informal speech and lack of clarity might have caused a misunderstanding.

Manit Khandhakarn, President of the Jomtien Beach Chair Association, stressed that vendors are expected to maintain high service standards to avoid such incidents. He outlined the penalties for violations: a first offense results in a 15-day suspension, a second offense leads to a three-month suspension, and repeated violations can result in the cancellation of the vendor’s operating license.

The city emphasized the importance of fostering a welcoming atmosphere for tourists and ensuring that vendors provide professional and courteous service. Authorities plan to monitor compliance with these standards to prevent future incidents and uphold Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.









































