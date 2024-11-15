Pattaya police focus on traffic and motorcycle taxi fares during Fireworks Festival Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – A crucial meeting was held at the Caesar Palace Hotel in Pattaya to ensure smooth operations during the upcoming 2024 International Fireworks Festival. The meeting, chaired by Police Colonel Nawin Theerawit, the Chief of Pattaya Police Station, was attended by key figures and representatives from local motorcycle taxi stands.

The primary objective of the meeting was to prepare for the festival, which will take place on November 29-30. Key topics included traffic management, ensuring safety, and addressing concerns about motorcycle taxi fares. During the festival, certain roads along Pattaya Beach will be closed, including the area from the Dolphin Roundabout to the Wat Chai Mongkhol Intersection, and from the Tops Supermarket Intersection to the Nipa Lodge Intersection on Central Pattaya Road. These roads will be closed from 3:00 PM to midnight, with parking restrictions in place on Beach Road from 5:00 AM to midnight to facilitate smooth traffic flow for tourists attending the fireworks displays.



The Police Colonel emphasized the importance of clear communication with motorcycle taxi operators. He outlined agreed-upon fares for the event, warning that any attempts to overcharge passengers would not be tolerated. The local police also drew on successful traffic management strategies from the 2024 Countdown event, which had helped alleviate congestion. These strategies will be integrated into the traffic management plan for the fireworks festival, ensuring a more organized and efficient experience for both locals and tourists.

The authorities’ aim is to make Pattaya a safe and welcoming destination during the festival, maintaining public confidence in the city’s commitment to preserving safety and order while enhancing the overall tourism experience. With the anticipated influx of tourists, including both local and international visitors, the event is expected to be one of the largest and most exciting fireworks festivals in the region. The proactive measures discussed in this meeting underscore Pattaya’s commitment to a successful and enjoyable festival.







































