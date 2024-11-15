Pattaya police launch major crime prevention operation ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – A significant law enforcement operation was launched in Pattaya to ensure the safety of the public and tourists during the upcoming Loy Krathong festival.

The festival, held annually on November 15, involves the floating of decorated krathongs (traditional lotus-shaped vessels) and is accompanied by fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns—activities that could pose safety risks, including fire hazards, traffic issues, and potential accidents. The operation is also aimed at preventing the infiltration of criminals who may seek to exploit the festivities to commit theft or other crimes.



The police acknowledged the increasing concern regarding violent crimes involving firearms, which have been occurring more frequently in recent months, leading to public fear and insecurity. The police emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort across all levels of government and law enforcement to ensure a safe environment for the festivities, with particular attention to maintaining public order and reducing crime during the holiday season.

In response to the growing safety concerns, this operation integrates efforts across various departments to strengthen law enforcement presence in key areas of Pattaya, particularly at festival venues, to deter potential criminal behavior. By reinforcing security and crime prevention efforts, authorities hope to reassure residents and visitors, ensuring that everyone can safely enjoy the cultural and traditional celebrations without fear of disturbances or criminal activity.

The police will also continue to monitor the situation closely throughout the festival period to prevent any potential disruptions to the city’s tourism industry, which is vital for the local economy, while promoting peace and security for the community at large.















































