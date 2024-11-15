Sriracha market thrives with Loy Krathong preparations despite slight price increases

By Pattaya Mail
Vendors at Sriracha Market report a slight rise in prices for orchids and other popular blooms for krathongs, but that hasn’t stopped people from stocking up.

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Just one day before the Loy Krathong Festival which falls on the full moon night of November 15, Sriracha Market in Chonburi was bustling with people gathering supplies to make krathongs. Vendors reported a slight price increase for flowers, particularly orchids, a popular choice for decorating krathongs.

Wimonwan Flower Shop noted that, despite the price increase, demand remains strong, especially for banana leaves, priced between 30-40 baht per kilogram. Students and young people were especially active buyers, purchasing materials both for school projects and for selling their handmade krathongs. Though there has been a slight drop in adult customers, sales among younger groups have helped keep the market lively.

With the festival set to begin on Friday evening, crowds of locals, tourists, and expatriates are expected to gather at Sriracha’s Health Park, where the municipality has designated a space for krathong floating, preserving the cherished Thai tradition.


