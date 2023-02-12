Pattaya police chief vows to revoke visas of badly behaving foreigners

Pattaya’s new police chief vowed to revoke the visas of foreign tourists who ruin the city’s image.

Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi met with Tourist and Immigration police and other city authorities, Feb. 9 to set policies for how to deal with tourists who break the law or cause “problems” that besmirch the pristine, family-friendly images of Pattaya.







Thanapong said the policies will apply to both Thai and foreign tourists, as well as expats, and that “no one is above the law”. If tourists break the law, they will be prosecuted, he pledged.

In the case of law-breaking foreign tourists, their visas will be revoked and deported, Thanapong vowed.



























