Tourists arriving in Thailand without a prior visa: updates February 2023

Thailand is no exception to the worldwide rule that immigration entry procedures depend on your nationality. Below we list some of the most popular countries – which provide the majority of tourists to Thailand – and update the rules for those who have not obtained a prior visa before departure at their local Thai embassy. Since October 2022, more encouragement has been given to this less-bureaucratic mode of entry by the Thai government to maximize international tourist numbers from favored countries. In general, there is no longer a requirement to show vaccination records or medical insurance on arrival, nor to undergo covid testing. Passports must have six months validity left.







UK, US, EU, Australia

These are amongst the 64 or so countries which are visa-exempt and their nationals (by air or land or sea) are given 45 days without payment rather than the former 30. The rule change was due to end at the end of March 2023, but is now set to continue even to the end of the calendar year. The 45 days can be extended another 30 days at local immigration for 1,900 baht (50 pounds) giving a total of 75 days visa exempt.

However, the additional 30 days does require prior formal registration of the tourist’s address, usually condominium or hotel, by either the host online to immigration or by the tourist personally at immigration filling in a TM30 form and providing documentary proof of actual residence. Paperwork can include proof of payment at the hotel or condominium ownership paperwork and varies at individual immigration offices. The registration process is free but can attract fines if “late”, the definition of which is discretionary.





Visa exempt tourists, if they wish, can undertake a one day border run (usually Cambodia or Laos) to begin the procedure once again: 45 days on entry and a further 30 at local immigration. They are advised to travel by minibus organized by a travel agent as prior submission of a passport copy to border police is necessary. The same result is achieved if the tourist returns to Thailand by air from any country worldwide. The limit is said to be two land visa runs per calendar year, or six visa exempt entries by air, but immigration officers are known to discourage back-to-back tourist arrivals on an ongoing basis without good reason. Visa exempt tourists are allowed in most areas to apply for driving licences or to open bank accounts, both of which require certificates of local address issued by immigration.



Russia

Russian nationals receive 45 days on landing but are separately categorized from the visa exempt tourists above as Russians come under a bilateral agreement between the two governments. Russians are not allowed to extend the 45 days at Thai immigration, but must leave the country. They are allowed to join the visa runs described above for a total of 90 days since initial arrival. How long they can continue to do this without being deemed to be abusing the system is currently a matter of speculation. Many Russians who wish to stay long-term in Thailand are switching to alternatives such as the 5-year Elite visa option or annual extensions of stay.







China and India

They are two of the 20 or so countries covered by the visa-on-arrival scheme which awards 30 days on payment of 2,000 baht. Initial reports last year stated that these visas could be extended for a further 15 days at local immigration, but these were false. No extension is possible and tourists are expected to leave. Some immigration offices are awarding a final 7 days if the individual can show he or she has an outward-bound flight ticket within that specific time span. Some visa-on-arrival holders have travelled to a Thai embassy or consulate in Laos and obtained a 60 days tourist visa to Thailand. However, this requires the applicant to hold a Thai bank account with a minimum 50,000 baht and recent reports say the process is hit and miss.







Last month, China and India both announced that all arrivals to their country would need a RT-PCR test in Thailand to be allowed to board their exit flight. This requirement also meant that Chinese and Indian visitors to Thailand required medical insurance for their vacation in Thailand plus seven days to give cover in case their RT-PCR test proved positive. India has just announced that they are abolishing the RT-PCR test from 13 February 2023. China has not yet made an announcement and the procedures remain – technically – in place. Thai immigration does not examine passengers’ documentation on entry or on leaving, but has occasional checks. So they say.







90 days on arrival

There are five countries, with a bilateral agreement with Thailand, whose nationals receive 90 days on arrival without a prior visa. They can then take advantage, if they wish, of the land visa run. The countries are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Peru.



















