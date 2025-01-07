Pattaya Police bust illegal gambling operation disguised as beer bar in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Napassapong Kositsuriyamani, the Commander of Chonburi Immigration Police, and other officers from Pattaya and Chonburi’s immigration and tourism police raided an illegal gambling operation in a guesthouse near Jomtien Beach on January 6. Acting on a tip-off, authorities found seven foreign nationals, including Australians, Russians, Americans, and Brits, engaged in a poker game, alongside Thai accomplices who were distributing cards and managing the game.

The gambling setup was disguised as a beer bar on the ground floor, with the upper floors modified for poker. The officers seized several decks of cards, a poker table, and cash. Twelve individuals, including both Thai nationals and foreigners, were arrested and sent to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.







































