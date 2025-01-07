Pattaya vows to monitor camping, tent setups, and firework activities at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched an investigation following reports of camping activities at Jomtien Beach. The city’s deputy mayor, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, explained that while the area does not fall under Pattaya’s jurisdiction, it is the responsibility of Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality, which borders Pattaya.

Despite not being directly in charge of the area, Pattaya City has not ignored the issue. They have collaborated with Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality to jointly plan and oversee the management of Jomtien Beach, a popular tourist destination. Due to limited personnel at Na Jomtien Municipality, the area may not have received adequate oversight.



To address the problem and prevent any future incidents, Pattaya City has increased the presence of officials at Jomtien Beach to monitor and inspect camping, tent setups, and firework activities. Strict measures have been put in place to prevent activities that could disturb public order or harm the environment.

This initiative reflects a cooperative effort between Pattaya City and Na Jomtien Municipality, aiming to ensure Jomtien Beach remains a safe and clean tourist destination for both locals and visitors.







































