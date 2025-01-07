Pattaya closes traffic for road cleaning on Walking Street, invites tourists with cleaner streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has temporarily closed off traffic on Walking Street for routine road cleaning on January 7. It was reopened within the day. This measure is part of a monthly initiative aimed at maintaining cleanliness and boosting tourist confidence. Residents have shared feedback on the project, suggesting improvements like leveling manhole covers and encouraging local businesses to join in cleaning efforts.

Some comments expressed concern about the uneven surfaces of the roads, especially the manhole covers, and others noted the strong odor around Soi 6. Additionally, there were suggestions to clean other areas such as Soi 7 in Jomtien, known for its many bars, and inquiries about where to park when visiting.

































