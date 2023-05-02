Pattaya police annoy tourists by yet another fruitless nightclub raid

Another night, another futile raid of a Pattaya night club that netted police no arrests, but plenty of ill will from tourists.

On April 28, 50 Chonburi and Pattaya officers hit the Ying Club on Third Road popular with Asian tourists. Officers spoiled the fun for 120 Thais and foreigners inside by shutting down the music, turning on the lights and subjecting everyone to drug tests and identification checks.







Among those detained were nine Chinese, four Indonesians, a South Korean and 96 Thai guests and employees.

No one failed the drug test. No one had overstayed their visas. No one was wanted on a warrant.

Police walked off empty handed, leaving behind only annoyed tourists pondering better places to holiday than Thailand.















