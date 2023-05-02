70-year-old wearing 332,000-baht gold chain fights off thief on motorbike

A 70-year-old former Sriracha village chief fought off a thief trying to steal his 330,000-baht gold necklace while on a moving motorbike.

Kasem Thanyapol, 70, said he was driving his motorbike to buy construction supplies when a man on a Honda Wave with no license plates drove by, grabbed a hold of his 10-baht weight gold chain and pulled.







Fortunately for the Bangphra Moo 4 village chief, his ostentatious display of wealth – the chain was worth more than 332,480 baht – was so thick it wouldn’t break.

Kasem drove his motorbike against the attacker’s motorbike and then struck the robber’s head with an iron pipe that he found on the ground. Panicked, the would-be thief escaped into the Jay Park in Surasak.







Witness Kunueng Chokpradit, 35, responded to Kasem’s call for help but, when she found out nothing was stolen, told her employees not to follow the thief.

Police will check CCTV cameras to try and identify the culprit.















