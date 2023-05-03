Pita tops PM pick in latest Nida Poll

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat becomes the top choice for the prime minister in the latest poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

The opinion poll was conducted between April 24-28 among 2,500 people aged over 18 years old from various educational background, occupations and incomes nationwide.







Asked who they would support to be the prime minister in the upcoming election, most respondents or 35.44 % chose Pita of the Move Forward Party, followed by Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party (29.20%) and Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha of the United Thai Nation Party (14.81%).

This is the first Nida poll in which Pita has emerged as the top choice for PM after he trailed Paetongtarn, who was the top pick in the two previous polls.







Asked which party their chosen candidate for constituency MP would come from, most respondents or 38.32% favored the Pheu Thai Party, followed by 33.96 % for the Move Forward Party and 12.08% for the United Thai Nation Party.

The Pheu Thai Party was also the top pick for the party they would vote for the party-list system of proportional representation, receiving 37.91% while the Move Forward Party came second place with 35.36 per cent, followed by 12.84% for the United Thai Nation Party. (TNA)















