Pattaya plans overhaul of firefighting equipment to safeguard city

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 28, Pattaya City officials, accompanied by disaster prevention staff, conducted a thorough inspection of firefighting equipment at the Jomtien Fire Station located in Soi Wat Boonyakanjanaram. Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat oversaw the inspection, revealing significant findings regarding the readiness and functionality of the equipment.







During the inspection, it was highlighted that much of the firefighting equipment, including fire trucks that are over 10 years old, is outdated and in need of replacement. Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat emphasized the necessity of upgrading this equipment and vehicles for the disaster prevention team. A proposal has been submitted for the 2024 Pattaya City additional budget to procure new equipment, aiming to enhance the firefighting capabilities crucial for safeguarding Pattaya, a globally renowned tourist destination.

Pattaya’s disaster prevention units operate across three key areas: Naklua, Pattaya, and Jomtien’s Soi Wat Boonyakanjanaram. Over the years, these teams have consistently demonstrated excellence in swiftly extinguishing fires, effectively minimizing risks to life and property. Deputy Mayor Kritsana encouraged public confidence in the team’s dedication to robust fire prevention and emergency response measures. He said, “The planned upgrade underscores Pattaya City’s proactive approach to ensuring public safety and readiness in emergencies, reflecting our commitment to maintaining a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.”





































