Pattaya to enforce stricter regulations for water recreation activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is set to enforce stricter regulations on water recreation activities in Pattaya Bay following a meeting led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on July 2. The initiative comes amid efforts to revitalize Pattaya’s tourism economy post-COVID-19, focusing on organized zonation for various water activities.







Mayor Poramet highlighted the city’s ongoing efforts to designate specific zones for water sports. However, concerns arose over non-compliance from some operators, prompting an unscheduled meeting to establish clear guidelines. The outcome emphasized the importance of adhering to zoning regulations to ensure uniform practices among marine activity operators in Pattaya Bay.

Key aspects of the zoning plan include delineated areas for jet skiing, banana boat rides, and speedboats to prevent overlapping activities and enhance safety. Currently, issues such as speedboats encroaching on swimming zones pose risks to tourists, which the new regulations aim to mitigate. Additionally, measures will address the overnight storage of jet skis on the beach.

Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Marine Department, will rigorously enforce these regulations to uphold the city’s tourism reputation. Ekarat Kantharo, Director of the Pattaya Regional Office of the Marine Department, underscored the government’s tourism policy as pivotal for Thailand’s economic growth. Given Pattaya’s reliance on water-based activities, reinforcing the longstanding Pattaya Model for water sports zoning is crucial to ensure compliance and safety.

The zoning plan outlines a 300-meter offshore zone for jet skiing, along with designated areas for other activities like banana boat rides and parasailing. Furthermore, anchoring zones for boats will be established in northern and southern Pattaya to streamline maritime traffic and prevent conflicts, particularly around Bali Hai Pier.





































