Pattaya plans five November events to stoke tourism

The city apparently thinks the way to tourists’ hearts is through their stomachs, offering food booths along the beach every Saturday and Sunday.

More food will be highlighted during the government-created long weekend Nov. 19-22 at the beachfront Walk and Eat Festival. The market will have light shows, stage performances and product sales between Soi 6 and Central Road.

Also that weekend Pattaya will see a three-on-three street basketball tournament at the Terminal 21 shopping mall Nov. 20-22.

The month’s headline event will take place Nov. 27-28 as the International Fireworks Competition returns to Pattaya Beach.

Finally, on Nov. 29, people are invited to walk and run for polio prevention at a Rotary International charity mini-marathon on Pattaya Beach.

