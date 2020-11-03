Phuket tourism urgent rehabilitation plans a must or else

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha met with Phuket entrepreneurs in tourism sector to discuss direction for the province’s tourism rehabilitation.







Spokesperson for the government, Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the meeting approved in principle promotion of Phuket as global wellness tourist destination.

The Prime Minister affirmed the Government’s policy to create balance between public healthcare and economic rehabilitation through implementation of proper measures.

The Prime Minister ordered for 13 proposals, made at the meeting for Phuket economic and social rehabilitation, to be forwarded to Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) for its consideration.

These proposals include Phuket Checkpoint’s screening process improvement, construction of a new highway and revision of criteria and privileges of ‘We Travel Together’ scheme. (TNA)











