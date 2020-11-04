Wittaya Kunplome faces challenger for Chonburi PAO

Ploylapat Singtothong will take on longtime PAO President Wittaya Kunplome in the Dec. 20 provincial elections. She registered to run on the first day applications could be filed Nov. 2.







Challengers signed up for some or all of the 42 Chonburi PAO Council seats before the Nov. 6 deadline. Nine of those council seats represent Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.



Wittaya, the second-oldest son of the late Somchai Kunplome, has been the head of the PAO for more than a decade, winning reelection by 2-1 margins.











